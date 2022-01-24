Tesla delivered 936,000 vehicles around the globe last year, up 87 percent from its 2020 results. The United States and China remain the company’s largest markets in the world, though a new high-population country will contribute to the brand’s deliveries in 2022. By appointing Kemal Geçer as its general manager, Tesla has announced its officially entering the new car market in Turkey.

Tesla's operations in Turkey had previously been linked with a capital increase of 50,000,000 Turkish liras. The EV automaker is currently also working on a Supercharger network in the country, which also spans most of the Balkans with a number of fast charging points in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, and other countries from the region. No details regarding Tesla’s sales targets in Turkey are available at the moment, though.

Emir Tunçyürek, a former consultant of InsideEVs Turkey and co-founder of E-Garaj, will manage Tesla Turkey's operations. The establishment of the Turkish edition of InsideEVs was made possible thanks to the merger of Emir's own website, teslaturk.com, with the platform of IEVs.

In 2021, nearly 4,000 electric cars were sold in total in Turkey. It’s important to note that this index was at just 1,600 cars in 2020. Currently, it is estimated that there are approximately 7,000 - 8,000 electric vehicles registered for public use in the country. Our colleagues at Motor1.com Turkey expect that Tesla’s official launch in Turkey will further boost the EV demand in the country.

All three best-selling models in Turkey for 2021 were combustion-powered. The Fiat Egea, known in some markets as the Fiat Tipo, took the crown, followed by the Toyota Corolla and Renault Clio. Meanwhile, Turkey’s youngest automaker, TOGG, made its official North American debut during the 2022 CES with a Pininfarina-designed concept vehicle.