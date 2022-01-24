The AA has called on the government to put information about electric car charging in the Highway Code after a survey showed drivers are “uncertain” about charge points. The AA’s research found about a third of motorists were not confident they could charge an electric car correctly at a public charge point.

The motoring organisation’s study of more than 13,000 people found 30 percent of drivers are unsure as to whether they could recharge an electric vehicle (EV) at a public charge point, while 39 percent said they “would not feel confident” knowing which charge point would be compatible with the car. Almost a quarter of respondents (22 percent) also said they would be unsure of how to charge a vehicle at home.

With those results in mind, the organisation says the Highway Code should be revised with “dedicated advice” for electric car charging. The document already covers petrol stations and fuel tanks in an annex on vehicle maintenance, and the AA says it would be a “natural fit” for content surrounding charging.

According to the AA, the Highway Code “plays an important role” in learning to drive, as well as helping to set the ‘show me, tell me’ part of the practical driving test, but the organisation says it’s also important for drivers looking at the rules of the road. The company says changing the Highway Code would help drivers “get to grips” with electric cars.

Mark Oakley, the AA Driving School’s interim managing director, said the driving school would start using electric cars this year, and help to “educate” new drivers would be necessary.

“With the ban of new petrol and diesel cars just eight years away, the Highway Code should be updated to reflect the future direction of driving,” he said. “EVs have been growing in popularity for years, and we are pleased to be introducing them to the AA Driving School from March, but it’s clear from our research that our instructors will need to play a key role in helping educate learner drivers about the technology and terminology around them.

“New drivers are still getting to grips with EVs and learning what’s best for them. We’re committed to playing our part in the early adoption of EVs for new pupils to learn in, but would call on the government to improve the information and guidance publicly available.”