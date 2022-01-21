Porsche has announced new versions of its recently launched Taycan Sport Turismo electric estate, which now comes in at £73,650. The body shape was launched at the tail end of last year in GTS form alone, but Porsche has now added the basic Taycan variant, as well as 4S, Turbo and Turbo S models.

Sitting between the Cross Turismo and the Sports Saloon in the Taycan range, the Sport Turismo comes with the boot and rear passenger space of the Cross Turismo, but the ride height of the Sports Saloon. The all-wheel-drive, 590 bhp GTS was revealed late last year, but now new versions are slotting in either side of that driver-focused model.

The starting price pays for the ‘standard’ Taycan Sport Turismo, which is offered with a choice of two batteries and electric motors. The cheapest version comes with the Performance Battery, which offers a range of 222-269 miles, while there’s a 322 bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels. Upgrade to the Performance Battery Plus and the range grows to 259-306 miles, while the power output rises to 376 bhp.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo (2022)

9 Photos

Moving up the range, the 4S Sport Turismo comes in just below the GTS, starting at £84,830. That pays for 429 bhp and all-wheel drive, although overboost ups that to 523 bhp for a short time. That means the car takes just four seconds to get from 0-62 mph, while the top speed is 155 mph.

However, like the standard Taycan, the 4S is available with the Performance Battery Plus, upping the output to 483 bhp (563 bhp with overboost). The Performance Battery Plus also extends the range from 222-274 miles to 259-309 miles.

Sitting in the middle of the pack is the £104,990 Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, which comes with the Performance Plus battery as standard, allowing a 263-304-mile range. It also has all-wheel drive and 510 bhp, which is increased to 590 bhp with the overboost. That’s enough for a 3.7-second 0-62 mph time.

Above that is the £117,670 Turbo Sport Turismo, which produces an even more impressive 671 bhp with the overboost, meaning 0-62 mph takes 3.2 seconds. Again, it’s only available with the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus. As is the range-topping Turbo S, which costs £140,080 and comes with 751 bhp on overboost, cutting the 0-62 mph time to an incredible 2.8 seconds. The official range is between 267 and 285 miles.

The new Taycan Sport Turismo variants are available to order from Porsche Centres now, but the first deliveries will not be fulfilled until May.