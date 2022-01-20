Toyota’s new hybrid Corolla commercial vehicle is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at just over £22,000 plus VAT. Based on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports estate car, the Commercial version has its back seats removed and a flat load bed in place, along with blanked-out windows and a mesh bulkhead.

Built alongside the passenger-carrying models at Toyota’s Burnaston plant in Derbyshire, the vehicle is powered by the 1.8-litre petrol hybrid system found in passenger-carrying Corollas. Producing 121 bhp, the system is expected to manage between 55.3 and 62.7 miles on a gallon of unleaded, with CO2 emissions of 102-115 g/km.

Overall load capacity is yet to be confirmed, but Toyota says the load bay is expected to measure 1,558 mm in length and 682 mm in height. The width is predicted to be 952 mm, and Toyota says the design of the multi-link rear suspension means the size of the cargo area will not be reduced by mechanical components. For those who want to tow, the Corolla Commercial is expected to pull braked trailers weighing up to 750 kg.

Just one trim level is available, offering what Toyota calls a “high specification that reflects [the Corolla’s] passenger car roots”. As standard, the vehicle is fitted with an eight-inch touchscreen, two-zone climate control and heated, height-adjustable seats. The vehicle also comes with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems, allowing smartphone functions to be accessed through the car’s touchscreen.

The Corolla Commercial also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense 2 suite of safety and driver assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front. Lane Keep Assist is also standard, helping the driver to prevent the vehicle wandering out of its lane.

All that is included in the commercial vehicle on-the-road price of £22,134 plus VAT (£26,495 for private or non-VAT-registered buyers). That also buys a three-year warranty, which can be extended to up to 10 years and 100,000 miles when the vehicle is serviced by Toyota. Like other Toyota commercial vehicles, the Corolla Commercial comes with five years’ roadside assistance and the guarantee of a service appointment within seven days.

While Toyota is now accepting orders for the Corolla Commercial, it says final details will be confirmed in the coming weeks, with the first customer vehicles slated for delivery from June.