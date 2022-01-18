Porsche has created a new special-edition 911 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Design agency. Originally founded by F.A. Porsche, the grandson of Ferdinand, the company has created numerous designs, including the Chronograph I wristwatch, which inspired the new 911.

Succinctly named the 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design, the new model is based on the 911 Targa GTS, but it has its own particular styling features. Like the watch, it’s predominantly finished in black, with black paint, black alloy wheels and the black trim that’s standard across the GTS range. There are also some satin platinum side stickers and similarly coloured alloy wheels.

Inside, the car comes with checked ‘Sport-Tex’ seat centres and a red second hand on the Porsche Design clock face atop the dashboard. Other than that, it’s a standard GTS, with 20-inch front alloys and 21-inch rims at the back. It also comes with the Sport Chrono package as standard, giving it a choice of driving modes.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design

31 Photos

At the back, there’s a 3-litre flat-six engine taken straight from the stock GTS, producing 473 bhp and feeding it to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Officially, the sprint from 0-62 mph takes 3.5 seconds, but cars with the optional seven-speed manual transmission will take 4.3 seconds to manage the same feat.

Both cars have identical top speeds of 191 mph, but the manual car will be marginally more economical, achieving up to 26.2 mpg on the official economy test where the automatic will only hit 25.7. There isn’t much in it, though, and it’s unlikely to put anyone considering a 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design off.

Especially not when Porsche is asking more than £144,000 for its latest creation. With a starting price of £144,360 before any options have been specified, the special-edition car does not come cheap. In fact, it’s around £17,000 more expensive than a ‘standard’ Targa GTS. It is more exclusive, though, with just 750 examples set to be built worldwide.

It isn’t as exclusive, however, as the birthday present Porsche Classic has prepared for Porsche Design. The 1972 Targa S 2.4 it has built was originally a standard Targa in pretty shoddy condition, but the team at Porsche restored it and upgraded it to meet S specification.

Once that was done, the team fitted it out with a black paint job and satin platinum detailing in the side stickers and the Targa hoop. It’s a one-off car that isn’t expected to go on sale.

Porsche will sell a new watch, though. It’s a recreation of the original Chronograph I and it’s intended solely for customers who bought the 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design. Like the car, it comes with black detailing and a red second hand, as well as special engraving on the rear of the case.

The new 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design is available to order now with prices starting at £144,360. The first customers are expected to receive their cars in April.