The new Citroen C5 X flagship family car is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £26,490. Designed to merge the style of a saloon car with the space and practicality of an estate and the “appeal” of an SUV, the C5 X is a rival for the Volvo V60 Cross Country and Subaru Outback.

Customers have a choice of three different trim levels and three powertrains, with the ability to pick petrol or plug-in hybrid models. The first examples to arrive in the UK will be delivered to customers in “late spring” of 2022.

The starting point in the C5 X range is the Sense Plus model, which comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights, as well as part leather-effect upholstery. There’s also a 10-inch central touchscreen, which houses the satellite navigation and smartphone connectivity technology, plus a reversing camera. Front and rear parking sensors round out the highlights.

Upgrading to the Shine version takes the price to £27,990, and that money pays for satin chrome rear bumper trim and full leather (or at least faux leather) upholstery, not to mention the heated steering wheel and LED lighting on the door handles and instrument panel. The mid-range model also comes with a larger 12-inch touchscreen, plus a head-up display and wireless smartphone charging.

Finally, the range-topping Shine Plus trim comes in at £29,980 and adds extra tinted rear quarter-panel windows and electrically heated and adjusted front seats. The front and rear windows are acoustically insulated, while there’s a motorised tailgate and a 360-degree parking camera.

As standard, each of those trim levels is paired with the 1.2-litre PureTech 130 petrol engine, which comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 129 bhp. Shine and Shine Plus buyers can also choose the 1.6-litre PureTech 180 engine, which offers 178 bhp, but that costs an extra £2,000.

The crowning glory of the range is the Plug-In Hybrid 225 option, which is available across the entire range and teams the 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 222 bhp. It’s the same powertrain found in the plug-in hybrid Peugeot 508, and it features a 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack allowing the car to cover up to 34 miles on electricity alone. Perhaps more importantly, the hybrid cuts CO2 emissions to 30 g/km, meaning the company car tax rate will be just 12 percent in the 2022/23 financial year.