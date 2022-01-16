Porsche has revealed new Platinum Edition versions of its Cayenne SUV, adding some extra styling and equipment to the flagship 4x4. Priced from just over £69,000, the new trim level will be available with the standard SUV and more streamlined Coupe body shapes, as well as offering a choice of three different engines.

No matter which shape or engine you choose, the Platinum Edition will add satin platinum-coloured detailing on the front grilles and the Porsche lettering in the rear lights, as well as the model designation on the tailgate. The 21-inch alloy wheels are also finished in the same colour, but the car gets black exhaust tips and side window trim.

A selection of colours are available, with solid white or solid black as standard, while metallic Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany and Moonlight Blue are also available. The final option is the Crayon grey special colour, which matches the seatbelts found inside all Platinum Edition Cayennes.

Other interior features include the brushed aluminium door sills with a Platinum Edition motif, as well as the textured aluminium interior package with silver-coloured trim. There’s black leather, too, and the headrests are embossed with the Porsche logo.

As standard, all Platinum Edition Cayennes will come with eight-way power-adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting and a dashboard-mounted analogue clock. There’s also a panoramic glass roof and tinted rear windows, as well as a Bose surround-sound system and LED headlights.

Customers can choose one of three different powertrains, but all come with a V6 petrol engine, all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox. The basic Cayenne’s 3-litre V6 is the cheapest option, with its £69,230 price tag and 335 bhp power output. That’s enough for a 0-62 mph time of 6.2 seconds in standard guise, with a 152 mph top speed. Opt for the Coupe, though, and the 0-62 mph time falls to six seconds flat, while the top speed drops to 150 mph.

Alternatively, there’s the £77,330 E-Hybrid, which pairs the standard 3-litre V6 engine with a 134 bhp electric motor to produce 456 bhp. With a 17.9 kWh battery, the electric motor can power the car for 25-27 miles before the petrol engine takes over. When both petrol and electric power are used in tandem, there’s enough grunt for a five-second 0-62 mph time (the Coupe is one tenth slower) and a 157 mph top speed.

Finally, the range is crowned by the S, which has 434 bhp and starts at £80,450. Despite being less powerful than the E-Hybrid, the comparative lightness makes it just as quick, with the Coupe getting to 62 mph in five seconds while the standard SUV takes 5.2. The top speed is even higher, at 164 mph in standard form and 163 mph for the Coupe.

Porsche is now taking orders for the Platinum Edition versions of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, but the first deliveries are not expected until May.