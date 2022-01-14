The new Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £43,600 plus VAT. The new vehicle is set to rival the Vauxhall Vivaro-e and Citroen e-Dispatch vans, offering a range of up to 162 miles between charges and a rapid charging feature.

The eVito is based on the conventional Vito van, but it comes with a 66 kWh battery that feeds a 114 bhp electric motor, which drives the front wheels. The vehicle also features a recuperation mode that allows the driver to choose how much regenerative braking should be applied using paddles behind the steering wheel. That’s fairly conventional, but the eVito also comes with a DAuto mode, which determines for itself whether the van should “glide with least possible resistance, or decelerate and recover energy into the battery”.

As a result, the official economy test suggests the van will manage 162 miles from a full charge, while a rapid charging system allows the battery to be filled from 10 to 80 percent in just 35 minutes with the correct charging point. According to Mercedes-Benz, that means a short pit stop could potentially give the van a further 105 miles of range.

However, filling the battery up using a domestic 13-amp, three-pin socket would take 20 hours, while charging from an 11 kW ‘wallbox’ charger takes six-and-a-half hours. As a result, Mercedes-Benz Vans is offering customers a selection of charge point deals with partner firms EO and New Motion.

With electric power in place of the conventional diesel engines, the eVito has a maximum payload of up to 807 kg – a reduction compared with its predecessors – and a maximum load volume of up to 6.6 cubic metres.

As standard, the eVito comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, as well as a three-year subscription to the Mercedes me app. This allows drivers to control functions remotely, including ‘pre-heating’ the vehicle while it’s hooked up to a charger, thus conserving battery life. The system also monitors the vehicle’s health, offering real-time updates on maintenance requirements.

The van also comes with a larger options list. As before, there’s a Progressive trim level with air conditioning, a heated driver’s seat and a reversing camera, but there’s also a new Premium model. That version gets colour-coded bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Parking sensors, front fog lights and electrically folding mirrors are also thrown in.

“Mercedes- Benz is leading the transition to electric mobility and the new e-Vito takes our electric vans range to the next level,” said Mercedes-Benz Vans’ UK head of electric mobility, Kevin Ferris. “This is an exceptional van that goes further, works harder and keeps businesses moving for longer.

“While the eSprinter, new eVito panel van and eVito Tourer all excel in their respective market segments, we don’t, at present, offer a small electric van. That changes this year, though, when we also welcome to the UK the first examples of the small eCitan, a joint winner of the coveted International Van of the Year award.”