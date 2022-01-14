Fiat has announced new special-edition versions of its Panda and Tipo hatchbacks built in collaboration with charity (Red). The new models join the 500, 500X and 500L models in Fiat’s (Red) range, which supports the charity in its bid to raise money for fighting pandemics such as the coronavirus crisis.

Founded by U2 musician Bono and the film producer and former mayor of Santa Monica, Bobby Shriver, the (Red) charity was initially created to tackle the AIDS pandemic. Now, the organisation is working to create (Red) products and experiences that raise money for the Global Fund, which is one of the world’s biggest health charities.

The latest additions to the range are the new Fiat (Panda)Red and the (Tipo)Red, which come in at £15,755 and £23,595 respectively. Both are available to order now from the UK dealer network, and both come with a selection of (Red) styling features.

The new (Panda)Red is based on the existing City Cross trim, but it comes with the (Red) logo on the B-pillars, while the door mirrors are painted red. Inside, the seats come with Seaqual recycled polyester yarn featuring the Fiat logo and red stitching, while the floor mats are bespoke to the (Red) model. Customers can choose between Passione Red, Colosseo Grey, Gelato White and Cinema Black body colours.

Like the conventional Panda City Cross, the (Panda)Red comes with chunky body cladding, body-coloured skid plates and 15-inch alloy wheels, as well as automatic air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity and a smattering of safety technology. Under the bonnet, there’s a 1-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology and 69 bhp.

Similarly, the (Tipo)Red is also based on the Cross version of the Golf-rivalling Tipo family hatchback. That means it gets some rugged cladding and a raised ride height, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

But the (Red) version also adds the same features as the (Panda)Red, including the logos on the B-pillars and the red door mirrors. It also comes with the same selection of paint options, the Seaqual yarn and the red stitching, as well as the model-specific floor mats.

Like the Panda, the Tipo Cross comes with a 1-litre petrol engine, but the Tipo’s three-cylinder motor is turbocharged, allowing it to produce 99 bhp. That engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, and drives the front wheels, allowing the car to return 48.7 mpg on the official economy test.