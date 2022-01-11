British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has confirmed record worldwide sales in 2021, with deliveries up by 49 percent compared with 2020. According to the brand’s CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the brand sold some 5,586 new cars last year – the highest number in its 117-year history.

As part of this record, the company also saw record sales in most of its regions, including Greater China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And Müller-Ötvös confirmed sales were up in “multiple” countries around the world, too.

The growth was driven primarily by the Ghost saloon, which benefitted from the introduction of a new Black Badge model in 2021. However, interest in the Cullinan 4x4 and the flagship Phantom saloon have also kept sales up, with the order books “full” until the third quarter of 2022. Furthermore, there has been record interest in used cars, with the company’s Provenance pre-owned programme also enjoying all-time record sales figures.

The bespoke arm of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was also kept busy, with commissions including the Phantom Oribe co-created with Hermès arriving alongside the Phantom Tempus, Black Badge Wraith and Black Badge Dawn Landspeed Collection cars. And the company introduced Rolls‑Royce Coachbuild as part of its “new contemporary coachbuilding movement”, and built the Boat Tail to herald the new division’s debut.

“2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” said Müller-Ötvös as he announced the company’s results for 2021. “We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque’s 117-year history with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market.

“Our extremely strong product portfolio, an exceptional Bespoke offering, together with the first full year of availability of Ghost, the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October and the continuing record demand for Bespoke personalisation, has contributed meaningfully to our extremely strong performance. This is hugely encouraging as we prepare for the historic launch of Spectre, our first all-electric car. Building on this year's success, we will continue to evolve as a true luxury brand, beyond the realms of automotive manufacturing.

“As always, it has been made possible by the dedication and commitment of the extraordinary people at the [Goodwood] Home of Rolls-Royce, our international team and our global dealer network. I wish to extend my thanks and congratulations to each and every one of them: it is my privilege and pleasure to work alongside them every day.”