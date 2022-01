IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey

London, 10 of January 2022: INDYCAR and Motorsport Network today launched the 2022 Global INDYCAR Survey in collaboration with Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), aimed at capturing the views of racing fans around the world towards the sport. The survey is expected to be the largest NTT INDYCAR SERIES fan survey of its kind, operating in 11 languages across Motorsport Network’s flagship Motorsport.com website.

“Our domestic and international reach has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by the fiercely competitive nature of our sport and the bold athletes and personalities who make up our world-class NTT INDYCAR SERIES field,” said SJ Luedtke, INDYCAR Vice President of Marketing. “It’s the perfect time to survey our global fan base and gather input on ways to further deliver an exceptional and entertaining product. We see our fans as our most important partners in the growth of our sport and look forward to hearing from them through this important effort carried out in partnership with the team at Motorsport Network.”

This is the first Global Fan survey for INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Motorsport Network leads the way in this field, recently completing the F1 Global Fan Survey in partnership with F1 in October 2021.

In addition to identifying the fans’ favorite drivers, teams, and racetracks, the INDYCAR survey aims to gather fans’ input on a wide range of topics, including viewing habits, live attendance, and media consumption; opinions about future changes to improve the sport and insights into key issues beyond the racetrack such as the environment, diversity, and inclusion. There are also questions on fan engagement and the growth of gaming and eSports, given that Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM) is currently developing an INDYCAR video game; a brand-new franchise that is eagerly anticipated by racing and gaming fans and is expected to launch in 2023.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the global NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans who will provide some great insight into the INDYCAR universe and how it can continue to expand and grow, and connect with its audience,” said James Allen, President of Motorsport Network. “With our industry-leading track record in this field, Motorsport Network is the ideal partner to spearhead this survey of NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans, given our global relevance as a leading digital platform for motorsports, our extensive INDYCAR coverage across the network, not to mention the recent success we’ve had with the F1 Global Fan Survey, which showed that 29% of F1 followers on our platforms also follow INDYCAR.”

The 2022 Global INDYCAR Survey is open to anyone over the age of 16 and will run for almost three weeks, kicking off on January 10th and running through January 29th, with the key findings due to be announced at the opening round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in St. Petersburg, Florida in late February.