Skoda has introduced new high-end SE L Executive trim levels for its Kamiq and Kodiaq SUV models. Priced from £24,465 and £34,275 respectively, the two new variants slot in near the top of their respective ranges, offering extra equipment and some more luxurious touches as standard.

In the smaller of the two cars, the Kamiq, the SE L Executive trim builds on the existing SE L model, which already comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and satellite navigation, as well as two-zone climate control and LED headlights. But the SE L Executive model adds a new alloy wheel design, heated front seats and front parking sensors, plus a rear-view camera.

Up front, customers get a choice of two engine options, but both run on petrol and both drive the front wheels alone. The basic engine is the 1.0-litre, 109 bhp motor, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but can be specified with a seven-speed automatic. The same options are also available for the more expensive 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 148 bhp.

For Kodiaq customers, the SE L Executive offers a similar uplift in standard equipment. The SE L already provides 19-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and parking sensors at the front and rear, but the SE L Executive adds dark alloys, leather upholstery and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, as well as a standard-fit rear-view camera.

All SE L Executive models come with seven seats as standard, but customers get a choice of engines. The basic 1.5-litre petrol produces 148 bhp and drives the front wheels, while there’s a 188 bhp 2.0-litre petrol that comes with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive as standard. Alternatively, customers can choose a 2.0-litre diesel engine with either 148 bhp or 197 bhp. The former is front-wheel-drive only, but the latter drives all four wheels.

At the same time, Skoda is also replacing the Kodiaq’s SE trim level with a new SE Drive specification. Not only does the newcomer get all the fixtures and fittings of its predecessor, but it adds new 18-inch alloy wheels, an Amundsen satellite navigation system with an eight-inch touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi. Front parking sensors and a rear-view parking camera are also included in the £30,415 starting price.

For that money, you also get the 1.5-litre petrol engine with 148 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, although a seven-speed automatic is available as an option. Alternatively, customers can choose the 2.0-litre diesel engine, which also comes with 148 bhp, although it comes with a seven-speed automatic gearbox as standard and four-wheel drive is an optional extra.