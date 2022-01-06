Toyota has launched a rally-inspired GR Sport trim level for its popular Hilux pick-up truck, ahead of order books opening later this month. Priced from £37,551 plus VAT, the new variant comes with sportier styling and retuned suspension, which is designed to improve both ride and handling.

Based on the already high-end Invincible specification, the truck comes with the same 201 bhp 2.8-litre diesel engine as any other Hilux, although it gets a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard. However, the GR Sport is marked out by its retuned suspension set-up, which includes new shock absorbers and new front springs.

Those changes are matched by a plethora of exterior upgrades, including the new front design with larger fog light surrounds, 17-inch machined alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres. There are also black door mirror casings, side steps and over-fenders, as well as a black sports bar and black tailgate handle, plus discreet GR Sport badging.

Inside, the black theme is continued with black leather and synthetic suede upholstery with red perforations and red contrast stitching. GR Sport branding features on the seatbacks, carpets and even the starter button, while there are aluminium pedals and carbon-fibre-style trim pieces to make it feel even sportier.

Standard equipment is based on the Invincible trim, so there’s a premium JBL sound system, a navigation system and heated seats in the front and rear. Satellite navigation and a 360-degree manoeuvring camera are also included, along with keyless entry, two-zone climate control and LED headlights.

“The Toyota Hilux has a legendary reputation for toughness and reliability,” said Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Nassar Al-Attiyah, a three-time Dakar winner and multiple World Cross-Country Rally Champion. “This is true not only for our race car, but also for the production models, including the new GR Sport. This new model, inspired by our Dakar race cars, takes the driving experience to another level both on and off-road. It encapsulates the spirit of our race cars, bringing a part of Dakar to customers all over the world.”

The new Hilux GR Sport is set to go on sale later this month, with prices starting at £37,551 plus VAT or £44,495 including VAT. Like the standard Hilux, it will come with a 3.5-tonne towing weight and a one-tonne payload, but the first customer vehicles will not arrive on UK shores until the summer.