The McLaren youngster, who has carved out a big fanbase since his arrival in F1 at the start of 2019, has made no secret of the fact that he struggled at times with the pressures that came with being a grand prix driver.

In particular he said the stress caused in his early races, where he felt that if he did not perform then he risked losing his seat, was something that he found very difficult to cope with at the time.

But having sought help for the issues he faced, Norris has put himself in a much better place right now – and has become a beacon for those who face problems in their own life.

Norris reckons that, by being honest about what he was going through, it has delivered big benefits for both himself and others.

“I am very happy to see more people speaking out about it and realising it is only going to benefit them and benefit others,” he said.

“I don’t think there is any negative from doing so. I think it is only going to help you in getting better, and certainly it is going to help if you have a big following or a lot of people watching you when you say it. You are only going to help people who are also struggling.”

Norris says that he has had direct feedback from his fans about the positives that his attitude has had.

“I am very happy and proud to be a part of that group of people who have accepted it and are happy and confident to speak out about it,” he said.

“One of the biggest things that made me think it was good to speak out about it is my fans, my followers, and especially when I would hint at it the first few times.

“Before I was even speaking about it publicly, a few of them were saying how much it is helping them and the impact that I can have on them. Then over time realising that the impact I can have on the hundreds or thousands of people is huge.

“When I start to get messages of me helping them out, to make them feel much better or their friends or family, that is a pretty amazing thing to see.

“So the more I saw that, the more I realised the impact that I can have and the place that I am in with Formula 1 in my life, with the followers that I have and the fanbase that I have, means the bigger the impact.

"Therefore I thought it was better to speak about it more publicly and worldwide to try to help as many people as possible.”

