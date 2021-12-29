Mercedes-AMG’s new high-performance electric saloon, the EQS 53 4Matic+ is now available to order with prices from just under £155,000. Offered with a choice of two different trim levels – Touring and Night Edition – the newcomer is essentially a go-faster version of the standard EQS luxury saloon already on sale.

Both variants are powered by a dual-motor AMG electric drivetrain offering four-wheel drive and producing 649 bhp. In turn, those motors get their power from a 107.8 kWh battery pack, which offers up to 358 miles of zero-emission motoring from a full charge.

In standard form, the EQS 53 can sprint from 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds before racing on to a top speed of 137 mph, but the optional AMG Performance Package gives it even more go. The package, which is available solely on the Night Edition version, takes the power output to 751 bhp and cuts the 0-62 mph time to 3.4 seconds.

From that, you can probably guess which version of the EQS 53 has the most sporting intent. The Touring model retains the “classy” styling of the standard EQS, while the Night Edition comes with a more aggressive AMG bodykit and some sportier interior features.

Both models, however, come with the leather upholstery, a Burmester sound system and a 360-degree parking camera, as well as AMG body styling and the ‘Hyperscreen Package’, which includes a massive touchscreen infotainment system and an augmented reality head-up display. Other features include Active Parking Assist and the Driving Assistance Package Plus, which are designed to reduce driver workload.

Night Edition models are marked out by their 21-inch alloy wheels and “performance-focused AMG body styling”, as well as the flat-bottomed steering wheel and sports pedals. These features can be enhanced with the £8,995 AMG Performance Package, which not only improves performance, but also adds a ceramic composite braking system, increased top speed (to 155 mph) and carbon-fibre trim.

Meanwhile the Touring model comes with more restrained styling and 22-inch alloy wheels, as well as ambient lighting in the cabin. And that character can be magnified with the addition of the optional Rear Luxury Lounge package, which comes in at £2,995 and adds Exclusive Nappa leather comfort seats in Black; electrically adjustable rear seats and a rear tablet, plus neck and shoulder heating in the rear and climate control for rear seats. The package also provides a comfort rear armrest, wireless charging and multi-contour seats in the rear, plus more advanced rear seat heating and additional USB ports.