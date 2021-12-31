The new Volkswagen Multivan large MPV will go on sale in the UK in January with prices starting at just over £43,000. Replacing the old Caravelle in the Volkswagen line-up, the new Multivan offers up to seven seats and is designed to appeal equally to families and chauffeur businesses.

When it goes on sale, the new vehicle will be offered in a choice of two lengths – standard and long – and two core trim levels: Life and Style. However, there will also be a special launch model dubbed Energetic. The standard-length vehicle measures 4,973 mm long and 1,941 mm wide, while the longer version increases the length to 5,173 mm. All of which is designed to make the Multivan more spacious and more aerodynamic than the Caravelle it replaces.

Inside, the Multivan has removable rear seats that are now up to 25 percent lighter than before, allowing the interior to be easily reconfigured to suit the passengers’ needs. The second row can be rotated through 180 degrees to create a “conference-style” layout, while the Caravelle’s full-width rear bench has been replaced with single seats to improve flexibility.

VW has also developed a new multi-function table on a central track, allowing it to be moved between any row of seats, or be used as a centre console. The table is completely removable and height adjustable, and comes with three cup holders and a storage bin.

In all, the Multivan offers 469 litres of luggage space behind the third row of seats, although that increases to 1,844 litres behind the second row. But with all the rear seats removed, the cargo capacity grows to 3,672 litres, although versions with the panoramic glass roof offer more than 4,000 litres of cargo space.

Prices will start from £43,160, which pays for the entry-level Life model and its 16-inch alloy wheels, seven seats and two sliding power doors. There’s also a digital instrument display, a 10-inch infotainment system and a range of safety systems.

Upgrading to the Style model takes the price to £58,130, but the level standard equipment rises to include 17-inch alloys and satellite navigation, along with some clever LED headlight technology. The Energetic, meanwhile, starts at £59,515 and comes with privacy glass, a Harman Kardon sound system and 18-inch alloys, as well as a panoramic glass roof.

There are three engine options, without a single diesel in sight. Things kick off with the 1.5-litre petrol with 134 bhp, while there’s also a 201 bhp 2-litre petrol. Both come with a seven-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Those two petrol engines are joined by a plug-in hybrid called the eHybrid, which combines a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 215 bhp. With a 13 kWh battery it can cover short trips on electric power alone, while the petrol engine allows the flexibility to make longer journeys.

Order books for the new Multivan will open in January, with the first UK deliveries expected at the end of March.