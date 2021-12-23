Toyota’s new electric family SUV, the bZ4X, will go on sale in the UK next year with prices starting at just under £42,000. The all-new car will be offered in a choice of three core trim levels, although a high-specification Premiere Edition version will also be available to mark the bZ4X’s debut.

The bZ4X is being built as part of a joint venture with fellow Japanese car maker Subaru, which is launching a pretty much identical car under the Solterra name. Both will be fully electric alternatives to the Skoda Enyaq iV, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4.

Things kick off with the entry-level Pure grade, which starts at £41,950 and comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment display and a digital instrument display, plus a reversing camera, climate control system and keyless entry. Optional extras will include roof rails and even a towing pack.

Basic Pure bZ4Xs will be offered exclusively in front-wheel-drive guise, with power coming from a 201 bhp electric motor. That, in turn, will be powered by a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that’s expected to provide up to 280 miles of range on the official economy test.

Stepping up to the Motion model allows customers to choose between the Pure’s front-wheel-drive system or an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain, which offers 215 bhp. Both give the bZ4X the same 100 mph top speed, but the all-wheel-drive car is more than half a second faster to 62 mph, managing the benchmark sprint in 7.7 seconds.

Motion models start at £45,750 in front-wheel-drive guise, rising to £48,350 in all-wheel-drive format. That pays for a rear spoiler, rear privacy glass and a power-operated tailgate, as well as parking sensors, heated front seats and wireless phone charging. And for those who want more, there’s an options list with a panoramic glass roof, 20-inch alloy wheels and extra safety tech.

The core range is topped by the Vision grade, which gets 20-inch alloys as standard, not to mention rear parking sensors with auto-brake function, synthetic leather seat upholstery and front seats that are both heated and ventilated. There’s a heated steering wheel, too, plus a ‘digital key’ system that allows the car to be used with a smartphone app. Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions will be available, costing £47,650 and £50,250 respectively.

Finally, the £51,550 Premiere Edition will mark the car’s UK launch, providing all the Vision equipment, plus a nine-speaker JBL sound system and panoramic glass roof. The car comes with all-wheel drive as standard.