The new Fiat Scudo van has gone on sale in the UK, commanding a list price of £25,750 plus VAT in diesel form and £35,720 plus VAT in electric guise. Sharing much with its sister vehicles, including the Peugeot Expert and the Vauxhall Vivaro, the new Scudo will also come with a choice of three different body styles.

The most conventional body on offer will be the standard three-seat Panel Van, but Fiat will also offer customers a Crew Van with a second row of seats and windows in the side doors, as well as a Platform Cab option ready for conversion. And customers can also choose between two vehicle lengths and two trim levels: the Tecnico and Business models.

Once all that has been decided, there’s then the question of power. As standard, the Scudo will come with a 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, but customers can also choose a 118 bhp version of that engine, also with a six-speed manual transmission.

Alternatively, the Scudo will also be offered with a choice of two 2-litre diesel engines, with the cheaper of the two being the 143 bhp version. That comes with a manual gearbox as standard, but customers have the choice of upgrading to an eight-speed automatic. Or they could just choose the 178 bhp engine, which comes with the eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Or there’s the electric E-Scudo, which comes with the same 134 bhp electric motor as the Vauxhall Vivaro-e. Like the Vauxhall, it’s offered with a choice of two battery packs, with the cheaper option being the 50 kWh unit. However, the larger 75 kWh battery has more range, enabling the Scudo to cover 205 miles on a single charge, according to the official economy test.

That larger battery is able to charge at up to 100 kW on a DC rapid charger, allowing it to charge to 80 percent in 45 minutes. And although the battery is fitted under the Scudo’s floor, it makes no difference to the load space on offer, allowing the van to retain its load bay.

In the case of the standard SWB model, that means there’s a five-metre-long load area and 5.3 cubic metres of space. The larger LWB or ‘Maxi’ model, meanwhile, will increase that to 5.3 metres and 6.1 cubic metres. And the most capable model in the range will carry up to 1.4 tonnes of cargo.

