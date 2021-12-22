The lightly updated Mazda MX-5 roadster is now available to order from UK dealers with prices starting at just under £25,000. Only minor changes have been made for 2022, with the addition of a new metallic paint option and a new Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) system designed to improve cornering.

The new paint option is called Platinum Quartz Metallic, and it’s available alongside the KPC system, which is supposed to improve stability in corners. The system applies a small amount of brake force to the inside rear wheel in a corner, pulling the body down to reduce roll without damaging the MX-5’s handling.

Other than that, the MX-5 remains more or less unchanged. As before, the Mazda will be offered in a choice of soft-top roadster and folding hard-top RF guises, with 10 different variants available. There are two engines – a 1.5-litre petrol with 130 bhp and a 2.0-litre petrol with 182 bhp – and optional automatic gearboxes for the 2.0-litre RF (Retractable Fastback) versions.

Customers also get a choice of four trim levels, with the £24,755 starting price paying for a soft-top roadster with the 1.5-litre engine in basic SE-L trim. That pays for 16-inch alloy wheels, climate control and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. It also includes satellite navigation, cruise control and push-button engine start.

Moving up the range takes you to the Sport model, which adds leather upholstery, automatic lights and wipers, and heated seats, plus some safety equipment. Then there’s the Sport Tech, which comes with the 2.0-litre engine, a limited-slip differential and a reversing camera, plus sports suspension.

Finally, the range is crowned by the GT Sport Tech, which also comes with the 2.0-litre engine and all the Sport Tech features, plus piano black door mirrors, BBS alloy wheels and Light Stone Nappa leather upholstery.

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2022 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy,” said Jeremy Thomson, the managing director of Mazda UK. “Our engineers have created a sports car that incorporates our ground-breaking Skyactiv [engine] technology, modern safety and superb efficiency with the driver focused enjoyment for which the MX-5 is loved.

“The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products. Its fun-to-drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for more than 30 years and the 2022 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car.”