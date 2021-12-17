Miami, FL – December 17, 2021 – The final Le Mans Virtual Series round of 2021, the 500 Miles of Sebring, takes place tomorrow (Saturday, December 18) on the legendary and historic Sebring International Raceway (FL) track layout. The approximately four hours of racing will provide a last opportunity for teams to pit their strategic wits and for drivers to display their skill, experience, and knowledge prior to the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual final that will be held entirely online in January. This race may yet prove to be one of the most challenging to date for the competitors.

The fourth of five rounds for the 2021-22 season will see 114 pro and sim race drivers pilot the 38 prototypes and GTE entries (entry list HERE) on the former airfield, one of the oldest continuously-operated tracks in the United States. Its 17 corners are punctuated by long straights and a mix of high-speed and very technical slower corners. The bumps are the one thing that stands out at Sebring, being the feature that is mentioned by every single driver who has competed there. The aging asphalt and concrete sections of the circuit make for a highly challenging and entertaining lap and every driver should heed Sebring Raceway’s own catchphrase, “Respect the bumps.”

The live broadcast will feature lead commentary by the voice of the FIA World Endurance Championship, Martin Haven, together with Chris McCarthy and Lewis McGlade. Coverage will begin at 7:30 am EDT (12:30 pm GMT / 13:30 CET) with the race beginning 30 minutes later. Full details of how to follow and when to tune into the broadcast for all the action are detailed in the visual above and information below.

Leading the battle among the 21 prototype entries will be LMP championship points leaders, the No. 123 Team Redline, with Spa and Nürburgring winners Felix Rosenqvist (former F1 driver and current INDYCAR star) and Bono Huis (2021 rFactor2 Formula Pro Series champion ) being re-joined for this round by the extremely competent Atze Kerkhof. Just 3.5 points behind them in second is the No. 4 Floyd ByKolles Burst entry of Tom Dillmann, Jesper Pedersen, and Jernej Simončič, one of the most consistent lineups all season. All entrants will be aiming for a strong result in the Sebring event to consolidate their positions ahead of the double points-paying, and potential prize-fund-winning, the final round in January.

Of the five manufacturers (Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Corvette, and Aston Martin) entered in the GTE category, it was the No. 888 BMW M8 GTE of the TESLA R8G Esports team which scooped the winner’s points for the last round, their first of the season. The battle for championship honors is as tight in this class as it is in the LMP category. The No. 71 BMW Team Redline BMW M8 GTE entry leads the way with a 4.5 point lead over the No. 91 Porsche Esports Team 911 RSR GTE, with both teams fielding an unchanged driver lineup.

The Le Mans Virtual Series brings together top-level, real-life drivers, such as Alex Palou, Stoffel Vandoorne, Sake Karam, and Louis Deletraz, and some of the world’s best sim racers to compete together in five endurance races of between 4 and 24 hours in duration and concludes with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which will take place in January 2022. This event will now be held online only in response to the ongoing Covid-19 variants and the Government’s recent directives related to the Omicron variant, as well as tightened international travel restrictions throughout Europe related to the Omicron variant, which has led to the cancellation of most teams’ and partners’ plans to attend the event in person.

Here’s when you can follow the races, live and uninterrupted:

Friday, Dec 17: (all times EDT)

1:00 PM - Qualifying show live ( not available on WEC or 24 Heures du Mans channels )

) 1:10 – 1:30 PM - Qualifying GTE

1:40 – 2:00 PM - Qualifying LMP

Saturday, Dec 18:

4:00 – 6:00 AM - Warm up

7:30 AM - Le Mans Virtual Series show live

8:00 AM - 500 Miles of Sebring - RACE

