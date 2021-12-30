Kia has launched its new Sportage family SUV in the UK, and it’s celebrating the occasion with a new Launch Edition model. Priced from just under £30,000, the mid-range model will only be available during the first three months of 2022 and will offer customers just one engine and gearbox option.

Based on the mid-range ‘3’ version, the new Launch Edition comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument display, plus heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The car also comes with a choice of four “premium” paints but just one engine: the 1.6-litre petrol that drives the front wheels and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.

In addition to all that, the Launch Edition also comes with two years’ servicing, which is included in the £29,995 starting price. Those who wish to pay on finance can instead take advantage of the same 3.9 percent APR offers available across the Sportage line-up, as well as a £500 deposit allowance.

At the same time, Kia is also introducing a new 5.9 percent APR offer with zero customer deposit across almost the entire model line-up. These offers include the new Ceed and the Niro, as well as the latest-generation Sorento and the all-electric EV6. Each car is available with either 30- or 36-month personal contract purchase (PCP) contracts, or 24-, 30- or 36-month personal motor loan (PML) contracts.

Alternatively, there’s an ongoing nought percent APR deal that will continue into the first quarter of 2022, with petrol and diesel versions of the XCeed and hybrid Niros included, alongside the smaller Stonic and Picanto models. This offer will only be offered on two-year contracts with a 20 percent customer deposit.

And for those who want to chop in an old car for a new Picanto, Rio or Stonic, Kia is running a scrappage scheme that cuts £1,750 off the price of a Picanto or Rio, or £2,250 off the price of a Stonic. To qualify, customers have to scrap an old vehicle and take out a 36-month, 5.9-percent PCP or PML contract on one of the three aforementioned models.

Kia claims the scrappage deals provide “an ideal and cost-effective way to upgrade to a newer and more efficient vehicle”, pointing out that both the Rio and Stonic are available with mild-hybrid engine options. And all Kia models, including those purchased on finance, come with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.