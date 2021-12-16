A few days ago, spy photos from China caught us by surprise by revealing almost entirely the design of the next-generation Mini in electric form. The photos showed what seemed to be the hotter Cooper S version of the zero-emissions hatchback and, honestly, we liked what we saw at a glance. Now, there’s a new rendering trying to unhide all the little details that remained disguised in the spy photos.

Nicolas Cavero, running the FutureCars channel on Instagram with renderings of upcoming models, provided us with the unofficial digital drawings attached below. The cute red hatch appears to be the electric Mini judging by the lack of exhaust pipes at the back. We can’t confirm whether these renderings are 100 percent accurate but what we see looks very plausible.

Gallery: New Mini EV renderings

2 Photos

As you can see, the front looks rather traditional for Mini considering what the company has produced in the last two decades. There’s a closed-off radiator grille and big and round headlights with what looks to be LED technology. The photos from China suggested the lower lights could be gone for the redesigned model to give the bumper a cleaner and more simplified look.

The rear end, however, could see way more changes. The rear lights have a very unusual trapezoidal shape and feature an interesting intricate black pattern. We are yet to see the cluster in detail, though this rendering proposes a design where the Union Jack pattern is clearly visible. This is a nice little touch that we love seeing, so please Mini - keep it for the new generation.

Mini has already confirmed a convertible model will also join the brand’s fully refreshed lineup in 2025. It should have a very similar design to the hardtop hatchback, and this rendering also gives us a hint at what Mini’s design could look like even after three to four years from now.