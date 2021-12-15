Friends, can you believe the Lamborghini Aventador is now 10 years old? Launched in February 2011, the supercar was designed to replace the then-decade-old Murcielago as Lambo’s new flagship model, and it does its job absolutely fantastic. After several upgrades and special models, it is still one of the fastest cars on the planet.

Not only that but it’s also one of the few production cars still on the assembly lines featuring a naturally aspirated V12 engine. And oh, boy - what an engine it is - a 6.5-litre V12 generating 730 bhp (544 kilowatts) and 509 pound-feet (690 Newton-metres) in the Aventador S. Wonder how fast this AWD beast can go on the Autobahn? Here’s a brilliant video that shows an Aventador hitting more than 200 miles per hour (3211 kilometres per hour) on the fastest motorway in Europe.

The eight-minute video comes courtesy of AutoTopNL and we are seeing the Aventador accelerating from different speeds several times, most likely to warm the engine and transmission. It’s mighty impressive to see a car doing 80 mph (130 kph) in second gear and then rapidly accelerating to 124 mph (200 kph) in fourth.

As you would expect, reaching that speed is absolutely no problem for the Aventador S. Unfortunately, the Autobahn was quite busy that day but there were sections of it where the left lane was empty and this is where the supercar from Sant'Agata Bolognese unleashed its full potential.

214 mph (345 kph) - this was the maximum speed we saw in the video and we have to admit the Aventador S deals with it like a boss. No shaking, no vibrations, no discomfort for the driver at a speed that is nearly three times the average highway speed in Europe. Mighty impressive!