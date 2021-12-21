The updated Renault Kadjar family SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £25,595. The new-look range now comprises two trim levels – Equilibre and Techno – and each has a range of upgrades to increase the French family SUV’s appeal among customers.

The Nissan Qashqai-based SUV looks much the same as before, with Renault’s signature front end and C-shaped daytime running lights, and the underpinnings are unchanged. However, Renault has heavily modified the range, doing away with the previous line-up in favour of the two new models. It’s a change that’s set to take effect across the Renault range.

In exchange for the £25,595 starting price, customers will now receive the entry-level Kadjar Equilibre, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology. The standard equipment also includes chrome trim on the side mouldings, front grille and window surrounds, as well as dual-zone climate control and hands-free ‘keyless’ entry.

What’s more, the asking price also buys the R-Link 2 seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems. That’s complemented by a digital instrument cluster, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Moving up to the more expensive Techno model takes the price to £27,195, but that pays for 19-inch alloy wheels, roof bars and skid plates at the front and rear. Part-leather upholstery comes as standard, too, along with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, height-adjustable front passenger seat and rear passenger air vents.

Both versions come with Renault’s 1.3-litre TCe 140 petrol engine, which is available with a choice of gearboxes. The six-speed manual comes as standard, while a seven-speed automatic is offered as an option.

A range of standard safety systems are part of the Kadjar package, with Equilibre versions offering lane departure warning and emergency brake assistance. Top-of-the-range Techno models add autonomous braking technology that automatically stops the car if the driver fails to respond to a hazard, and blind-spot monitoring that alerts the driver when a vehicle is lurking in the hard-to-see areas over the driver’s shoulders.

Every variant of the new Kadjar is already available to order in the UK, but even the earliest customers won’t take delivery of their car until February 2022.