BMW will allegedly debut the iX M60 to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in January, according to Roadshow. The company will also show a concept for body panels that will be capable of changing colours. Plus, the brand will display an idea for a high-tech, in-vehicle theatre system.

Motor1.com has reached out to BMW for confirmation of this rumour and to get more details.

The colour-changing ability will allegedly be able to completely alter the exterior hue at the touch of a button. We're curious to see how dramatic this effect is.

At this time, there aren't any other details about the theater-like experience in the cabin.

According to recent rumours, the iX M60 will be all-wheel drive and will produce a total of around 600 bhp (447 kilowatts) or 560 bhp (418 kW). This output will get the EV is 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometres per hour) in about 4.0 seconds. The same setup will be in the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre electric coupe.

The iX xDrive50 available in the UK has a total of 516 bhp from an electric motor powering each axle. It uses a 111.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 105.2 kWh. The WLTP estimated range on a charge is 380 miles (612 kilometres).

Prices for the iX xDrive50 in the UK start at £96,905. There are lots of available options to add and loading the electric crossover with all of them can take the price over £100,000.

The iX recently went through Euro NCAP crash testing and did fantastically. It scored five stars – the best possible rating. Specifically, the model got a 91-percent rating for adult protection, 87 percent for children, and 81 percent for the safety assist systems.