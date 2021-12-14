Porsche celebrates its 70th year in Australia. To mark the occasion, the German marque releases an exclusively designed Porsche 911 GT3 for the Land Down Under. This is the first time that the automaker made a special edition for the Australian market, and the first time that Porsche has created a market-specific edition of a 911 GT.

The 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition is collaborative work between the Style Porsche design team, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur customisation department, and Porsche Cars Australia.

Gallery: 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition

20 Photos

The colour of the 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition harks back to how the automaker started in Australia. Called Fish Silver Grey Metallic, it's a modern interpretation of Fish Silver Grey, the paint of one of the first two Porsche 356 units imported into Australia back in 1951. The Darksilver wheels have rims painted in Fish Silver Grey Metallic as well. An Australian flag badge and a '70 Years Porsche Australia Edition' wordmark on both B-pillars are also added.

Inside, full bucket seats in leather Graphite Blue with seat inlays in Madraskaro check fabric are found. The dashboard and centre console are adorned with Fish Silver Grey Metallic trims combined with more commemorative badging in several areas.

As expected, the 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition isn't cheap, warranting a hefty price tag of 494,300 AUD or around £267,000 at the current exchange rates. It's limited to just 25 units.

Porsche also released a short film to celebrate the launch of the special edition 911 GT3, which you can watch via the video embedded atop this page. It was shot in Queensland, with the video claimed to capture "the essence of the 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition in a uniquely Australian setting."