This video showcases our absolute favourite type of "race." This is because it's not really a race in terms of speed or agility, but rather, a race that relies on each electric car's real-world range and fast-charging capability. Does the Tesla Model 3 have what it takes to outrun the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6 on a long road trip?

EV drag races tend to get plenty of attention, especially if it's an electric car racing a high-performance petrol-powered rival. While sharing such videos is a good way to get the attention of petrol-car owners and prove to them that EVs are the future, an electric car's 0-60-mph time and acceleration aren't nearly as important as how much range it offers and how quickly it's capable of charging.

We will continue to tell EV sceptics about how incredibly quick EVs are off the line, and about how electric cars are better than gas-powered cars in virtually every way. However, our focus is shifting to share more with our readers about real-world EV range, fast-charging analyses, and various facets of EV education as a whole.

That said, YouTube channel RSymons RSEV put these family electric vehicles to the test to see which fares the best on a long road trip. The publication notes that it's substituting the Model 3 Long Range for the Model Y since it doesn't have access to the crossover. It also points out that the Mustang Mach-E is a long-range model, the VW ID.4 is the Launch Edition with a 77-kWh battery pack, and the Kia EV6 has a heat pump.

Keep in mind, the Ford Mustang Mach-E now has improved charging beyond 80% thanks to a recent software update. The channel writes:

"First how do they compare for energy usage on the same journey at the same speed on the same day. How much battery do each use. We start them all with 90% Then which can recharge the fastest to do the return journey.

Then which can recharge what it’s used and get to 90% the quickest… Well you’re about to find out…"

We're not going to give away the results. So, you'll have to check out the video to find out which electric car wins.