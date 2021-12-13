In October, Honda first teased the next-gen Civic Type R wearing a wild camouflage costume. It won't break cover until sometime next year, and Honda is keeping all the good stuff a secret, but the automaker wanted to remind the world that the hot hatch's development continues at the Suzuka circuit in Japan.

A gorgeous photo set captures the car at the race track still wearing that full-body wrap. However, the tight-fitting camouflage reveals a few design details, and it's hard to hide that massive wing and centre-exit exhaust. The new Type R will follow the other new Civics by adopting a more subdued design than the outgoing model. Neither the front nor the rear look as aggressive as before, though they look much meaner than the new Civic hatch and Civic Si design.

Honda won't' say what will power the new model, but one rumour suggests there could be a 400-bhp (298-kilowatt) hybrid under the bonnet. That's a bit far-fetched. The likelier scenario has Honda updating the current turbocharged 2.0-litre to make more power than before. A manual gearbox will be the only transmission available. Going to a hybrid powertrain feels like a big step Honda won't take just yet. The current Type R makes 306 bhp (228 kW).

Honda hasn't said when it will reveal the 2023 Civic Type R next year, but it will be the brand's last pure petrol engine model in Europe when it goes on sale next year. It looks like it will go out with a bang, too. The teasers and numerous spy shots can't hide the red Brembo brake callipers, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, or what looks like an intercooler in the lower grille. The new Type R might not have 400 bhp, but it has the goods to be a performance powerhouse.