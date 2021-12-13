The Alfa Romeo Tonale has been a long time coming. Pushed back twice because of performance improvement requests and the global chip shortage woes, the sub-Stelvio crossover is now slated to debut in the first quarter of 2022.

That didn't stop leakages from coming, though. Thanks to a Polish magazine Spider's Web Autoblog, several pieces of information about the Tonale have been revealed even before the final vehicle reaches daylight. The specs were from an internal presentation, according to the website.

As a precaution, take the following numbers with a sprinkle of salt as nothing's confirmed at this point. The leak presents some important information, including the power output of the PHEV powertrain, which will motivate the top-spec model.

Size-wise, the Alfa Romeo Tonale will have a 2,636-millimetre (103.8-inch) wheelbase, confirming its relationship with the Jeep Compass in terms of platform. The Tonale will be 4,528 mm (178.3 in) long, 1,835 mm (72.2 in) wide without the exterior mirrors, and 1,604 mm (63.1 in) tall.

In comparison, the bigger Stelvio measures 4,687 mm (184.5 in) long, 1,903 mm (74.9 in) wide, and 1,648 mm (64.9 in) tall. It has a 2,818 mm (110.9 in) wheelbase length.

The powertrain options of the Tonale range are the juiciest part of the leak. There will be a 1.6-litre diesel mill that makes 130 bhp (97 kW). Petrol variants will be turbocharged, with the inline-4 producing 130 bhp or 160 bhp (119 kW). The latter is said to have MHEV technology.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain is reserved for the top-spec model, which will have 240 bhp (179) and an all-wheel drivetrain, thanks to the electric motor mounted on the rear axle. If these numbers and setup are familiar, that's because they're identical to the Jeep Compass 4xe – although we must take note that the PHEV versions of the Tonale and Compass won't necessarily be identical to the bones.

That said, the pure EV range of the Tonale is yet to be revealed. We can expect it to be better than the Compass 4xe's 30 miles (49 kilometres) for it to be competitive in its class. An EV range upwards of 50 mi (80 km) should be on the table.