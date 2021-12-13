Mini might have teased the next-generation Cooper at the beginning of last month, but the cat is now pretty much out of the bag. Instagram user wilcoblok has published surprisingly revealing images of a prototype devoid of any camouflage. These seem to be real photos rather than a professional Photoshop job and depict the hot hatch version judging by the S.

Speaking of which, the S is finished in green, and we're not seeing the traditional dual exhaust tips mounted in the middle. Corroborated with the lack of a traditional front grille, we have reasons to believe we're actually looking at the electric Cooper S. The front-end design is quite familiar with the big and round circles of the headlights, although the lower lights have been removed to give the bumper a simplified look.

 

It's the rear that comes as a complete surprise since we're beginning to understand Mini totally fooled us when it released teaser images of a fully camouflaged prototype. It tricked us into believing the test vehicle had the usual taillight shape when in reality it's totally different. The rear lights have a trapezoidal shape and feature an intricate black pattern reminding us of a spider's web.

A thick black bar extends over the entire width of the tailgate and incorporates the "Cooper S" lettering. Unless that's camouflage, the Mini logo has a dark look at both the front and rear of the prototype. The vehicle appears to have the full production body and lights since it even boasts a rearview camera hanging from underneath that bar.

But wait, there's more. These spy shots get even better as the photographer also took a peek inside the cabin to reveal a minimalist design of the dashboard. It doesn't seem to have a digital instrument cluster, but it does boast a head-up display. Taking centre stage is the big circle serving as the touchscreen from the infotainment system. Hopefully, the bezels are as thin as possible.

It appears there are still a few conventional controls mounted below the air vents, presumably providing quick access to the climate settings. Elsewhere, there seems to be quite a lot of camouflage noticeable on the door cards and maybe the dashboard as well. We do get to see the seats and the armrest between them, along with the three-spoke steering wheel and at least one stalk behind it.

Its bigger brother:

2023 mini countryman s spied New Mini Countryman S spied with familiar look, larger dimensions
2023 mini countryman spy photos 2023 Mini Countryman spied for the first time looking large and in charge

While this is the hardtop model, a convertible has already been confirmed for 2025. These spy shots show off the spicy S trim, but an even hotter John Cooper Works will follow. It will be a while before the hatch will be officially revealed since it won't hit the market until 2023.

Source: wilcoblok / Instagram

Brian Potter
By: Adrian Padeanu
Published by: Brian Potter