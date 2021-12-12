If Volkswagen wants the ID. Buzz to be a success, the all-electric van will have to do more than recreate the Flower Power era. VW will offer the van in several different configurations available in both short- and long-wheelbase layouts, and it will do more than haul passengers. VW previewed a cargo van variant with the ID. Buzz Cargo three years ago, and new spy shots show how it’ll differ from the regular ID. Buzz model.

At first glance, the van looks nearly identical to the one we spotted earlier this month, especially up at the front. However, there is a massive difference at the rear where Volkswagen replaces the liftgate with a pair of side-opening doors. The split down the middle and the ugly hinges are clearly visible, and VW positioned the license plate off-centre. The van also has panels over the rear windows to keep prying eyes from inspecting the cargo in the back.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz Cargo Van Spy Shots

13 Photos

Powertrain details remain elusive, though the ID. Buzz Cargo did debut with a 201-bhp rear-mounted motor that could support battery pack capacities up to 111 kilowatt-hours with a max range of 342 miles. The production version should fall close to these specifications. There are rumours of an all-wheel-drive model on the way with two electric motors offering around 402 bhp, and that powertrain should be available with most the Buzz variants.

VW plans to debut the ID. Buzz in Europe next year, though Americans will have to wait until 2023 for it to arrive as a 2024 model year product. However, the Buzz and the cargo won’t be the van’s only variations. This week, VW Group okayed the ID. California – a camper van version that will go on sale in the second half of the decade. VW is doing all it can to appeal the van to a broad audience and a diverse consumer base.