As the year draws to a close, you're sure to start seeing a lot of 'year in review' videos on Youtube. You're also bound to watch Nurburgring compilations from the usual channels such as Auto Addiction and Statesidesupercars. Today's video comes from the latter, and it's the weird and wonderful cars that ran the track in 2021.

The Nurburgring is no stranger to having unusual cars around its demanding corners. The track also attracts pretty interesting characters and personalities, and that's reflected in the cars they bring there, too. From quirky cars to wacky drivers, the 'Ring saw no shortage of funny on-track highlights.

We won't tell you everything in this compilation, but we'd like to share to you what to expect. It seems that more people are bringing vans to the track, along with pick-ups and SUVs. You'll also see cars that aren't suited to the track getting a good thrashing. There's also a rather interesting (and/or unpleasant) surprise at the 2:11 mark, so it's up to you if you want to skip it or not. Don't tell us we didn't warn you, but, not to worry, it's not graphic either. If anything, it's a pretty good laugh.

There's something strangely satisfying and amusing seeing strange cars and, um, behavior on the Nurburgring. So while the 'Ring has become a place for manufacturer bragging rights and record runs, that doesn't mean it's all serious business there. These Touristenfahrten clips show that a good track day doesn't have to be all about lap times.