The new Nissan Ariya electric SUV is now available to pre-order in the UK with prices starting at just under £42,000. The zero-emission mid-size SUV will come with a choice of two battery sizes and four distinct versions, offering a maximum range of 310 miles on a single charge.

In exchange for the £41,845 starting price, customers will get the ‘basic’ Advance 63 kWh version, which is designed for those who mainly use their vehicle in “urban or suburban areas”. With this smaller battery on board, Nissan says the Ariya will manage up to 223 miles on a single charge, while the 215 bhp electric motor allows it to get from 0-62 mph in 7.5 seconds.

Stepping up the Ariya range brings you to the Evolve model with the more capacious 87 kWh battery pack. That extends the range to 310 miles and ups the power output to 239 bhp, but even that can’t reduce the 0-62 mph time.

The next rung of the Ariya ladder is the e-4orce version of the Evolve, which gains a second electric motor to offer all-wheel drive and a chunky 302 bhp. That is enough to reduce the 0-62 mph time to 5.7 seconds, but it also reduces the range to 285 miles. The only things to increase are the price and the top speed, which rises from 99 mph to 124 mph.

Finally, the range is crowned by the 87 kWh Performance model, which comes in at £58,440 and offers goodies including a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display, and an electric panoramic sunroof, as well as 20-inch alloy wheels with aero covers and distinctive Blue Nappa leather seat fronts.

More to the point, the Performance model also comes with extra power, giving it a total of 389 bhp and cutting the 0-62 mph sprint to just 5.1 seconds. Again, the all-wheel-drive Performance model comes with a range penalty, dropping the striking distance to 248 miles.

“We are thrilled to be opening pre-orders for our 100-percent electric crossover – the all-new Nissan Ariya,” said Andrew Humberstone, the managing director of Nissan Motors in Great Britain. “This cutting-edge EV represents the confidence and dare-to-do ambition of the Nissan brand.”

“We’re taking over a decade of experience in leading the market with electric vehicles, and ensuring our customer-focused expertise and network capability delivers a model that’s as rewarding to own as it is to drive. We know that UK customers are going to be seriously impressed with the new standards Ariya will bring to the segment in 2022.”