The German tuner DMC introduces a suite of upgrades for the Ferrari Roma, including a body kit. It calls the Prancing Horse with these upgrades "Fuego," which is the Spanish word for fire. The name is appropriate because the car looks hot.

DMC's Roma makes 698 bhp (521 kilowatts or 708 metric horsepower) and 655 pound-feet (888 Newton-metres of torque. This is up from 612 bhp (456 kW or 620 metric bhp) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) from the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 in stock form. The engine upgrades include tweaks to the engine management, including changes to the injection, ignition, and electronic boost pressure control.

Gallery: 2022 Ferrari Roma Fuego By DMC

The tuner estimates the power upgrade pushes the modded Roma to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 3.2 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.9 seconds, and a top speed of 203 mph (326 kph). From the factory, this Ferrari needs 3.4 seconds to reach 62 mph, 124 mph in 9.3 seconds, and an estimated top speed in excess of 199 mph (320 kph).

The body kit includes a front splitter that fits below the bumper, and DMC says that it adds downforce to the nose. The side skirts have a fin at the back near the rear wheel well A lip spoiler is on the trunk lid. There's also a rear diffuser insert.

DMC used software to tune the aerodynamics of its body kit for the Roma. All of the pieces come in naked carbon fibre, and the buyer can select a matte or gloss finish on the parts.

The tuner works with the Canadian company Pur Wheels to upgrade the Roma. The car rides on 21-inch forged pieces at the front and 22-inch units at the back. The design consists of five sets of double spokes with a black finish. A set of sport springs lower the ride height by 1.38 inches (35 millimetres).

If a customer wants, DMC can also revise the interior with the buyer's choice in leather and Alcantara finishes.