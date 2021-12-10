AutoTopNL gets hold of a Ruf SCR and takes it on a high-speed autobahn run. While the model looks like a 964-generation Porsche 911, this beast is radically different underneath the skin.

The SCR features Ruf's carbon fibre monocoque chassis and carbon fibre bodyshell with an integrated steel roll cage. Power comes from a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine that makes 503 bhp (375 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-metres) of torque. The only gearbox choice is a six-speed manual. The car weighs 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds).

Gallery: Ruf SCR first production model

10 Photos

According to Ruf, the SCR reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 11.9 seconds. The estimated top speed is 199 miles per hour (320 kilometres per hour).

The exterior of the SCR evokes the styling of the 964-gen 911 Turbo because of the wide fenders. A slightly different front fascia and ducktail spoiler add some different elements, though. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also part of the package.

The cabin has the look of a classic 911 with large, circular gauge pods but with a few modern amenities. The tachometer includes a digital speedometer and gear display. This one has caramel-coloured leather covering portions of the seats, dashboard, and door panels. For a retro aesthetic, there's a textile with a chequered pattern on the centre of the seats.

This video highlights just how amazing the 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six sounds because the driver takes the SCR with the window partially open through several tunnels. There are also clips from the outside of the car to show what other people hear when it's on the road.

Unfortunately, the autobahn has lots of traffic in this video, and this means the driver can't push the SCR to the max speed. He manages to get it to 157 mph (252 kph).