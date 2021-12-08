We tested the Polestar 2 just recently (see the related links below) and were pleasantly surprised by its capabilities, range, and price. With a new over-the-air software update, the electric vehicle is getting even more powerful and appealing, though, for now, this performance-oriented update is only for selected European markets.

We are happy to report the Polestar 2 gets a healthy power boost with the new software, an additional 67 bhp (50 kilowatts) and 25 pound-feet (20 Newton-metres) of torque, for a grand total of 476 bhp (350 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of electric twist. The best part is this is not just reflected in the dry numbers, as the vehicle now has a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometres) per hour sprint time of 4.4 seconds.

Polestar explains this is the first time it is applying its tuning heritage to its own electric cars, and the result is additional power and torque available as a boost function between 43 mph (70 kph) and 81 mph (130 kph). The improved performance software has already been downloaded by over 400 customers in its first weeks of availability since late November.

“The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said. “The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.”

The new OTA update is available for Polestar 2 owners as a software download from the Polestar Extras webshop and is delivered entirely remotely to the vehicle. There’s no information about future over-the-air updates, though we suspect this is just the beginning for the Swedish electric performance brand.