It's no secret that Porsche is developing a lifted version of the 911. Believed to bear the name Porsche 911 Safari, we're seen prototypes of the high-riding two-door coupe as early as last year. And just last month, our spy photographers have captures a prototype while testing at the Nurburgring.

You can see the so-called 911 Safari in motion in this spy video, courtesy of YouTube's CarSpyMedia. Despite having a discernible gap from the ground (in comparison to typical 911s), the "off-road" ready Safari here isn't scared to go flat-out at the dreaded German circuit.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Safari Spy Shots

12 Photos

A closer look at the prototype in the gallery above and the spotted 911 Safari in the video shows that it's the same car. The number plates are the same, as are the scant body cladding and other notable elements such as the rear wing.

The most notable highlight of this 911 Safari prototype is the obvious space from the ground. As with previous sightings, it looks to bear a 2.0-inch advantage over the regular 911 in terms of ground clearance. The prototype is also seen wearing a huge set of rims at around 20 inches in diameter, wrapped in Pirelli tyres.

Design-wise, there is some form of concealment seen around the wheel wells of the prototype, so we're expecting the deviations seen in this model will reflect on those areas. That, plus the bigger cutout for the wheels that allow more suspension travel.

The Porsche 911 Safari is said to be carrying over the Carrera 4S's power plant, which means that it could be powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six engine. This mill puts out 443 bhp (329 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (528 Newton-metres) of torque, which aren't too shabby for a car that's developed to drive all year round.

With several instances that the Porsche 911 Safari has been spotted, we're expecting a reveal during the first half of 2022.