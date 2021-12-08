A rare Aston Martin Lagonda is getting an EV conversion. No, we're not talking about the Lagonda Vision Concept from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (see gallery below). We're talking about the infamous Lagonda from the '70s – the full-size luxury saloon that met several criticisms for its unreliable electronic systems.

There aren't many Lagonda units in the world. With only over 600 units ever built, you'd be hard-pressed to find one still living and rolling down the streets. Most of them are riddled with reliability issues, but this particular example featured by YouTuber furiousdriving probably has the worst condition and is the rustiest among the existing ones.

As you can see in the video above, the Lagonda has rust all over its body. Each and every part of the vehicle has rust on it, while some parts have completely been eaten away by the oxidised metal. The floorpan is so rusted up, it's practically destroyed.

That isn't exactly a bad thing, though. As mentioned, this Lagonda will undergo an EV conversion so having a destroyed floorpan doesn't matter. In fact, they can just rebuild it with batteries in mind, just like in modern EVs these days. Some even suggested incorporating a Tesla as the base for this rebuild – much like the 1979 Ford F-150 with a late model Raptor underneath that we featured before.

Aston Martin isn't a stranger to classic EV conversions. The British company announced an in-house offering back in 2018, a new official Heritage EV program from Aston Martin Works. Other companies offer such services as well, such as the Aston Martin DB6 that got an EV conversion from a company called Lunaz. It's said to be arriving in 2023 with a price tag of £735,000.

Whatever the result is with this Lagonda EV conversion, we think it's going to be brilliant. Although we must say, for a nameplate that has become synonymous with problematic electronics, the conversion into an electric vehicle is quite ironic.