The future of automotive enthusiasm is bright. Don’t believe us? Well then maybe this unique EV track car from McMurtry Automotive will change your mind. It looks like a miniature batmobile and accelerates quicker than a hypercar yet, it’s relatively affordable with barely any maintenance.

If this track-only EV is any indication of the future of cars count us in because not only does the McMurtry Spéirling look incredible, but it has the performance to match the LMP1 car styling. So when can we purchase one? Well, it’s a little complicated.

The McMurtry Spéirling is rethinking how an EV can thrive on a race track. Its slippery aerodynamic design allows the McMurtry Spéirling to cut through the air with ease which helps with range and top speed performance. To stay planted in the corners, the McMurtry Spéirling doesn’t rely on large complex wings and bodywork that produces range crushing drag. Instead a pair of fans located in the rear bodywork keep the McMurtry Spéirling sucked down to the tarmac at any speed which reduces unwanted drag during long straights.

The McMurtry Spéirling is unbelievably brilliant and thanks to former F1 engineers on the design team represents the future of EV motorsport. The unique fan downforce system means that the McMurtry Spéirling has 100% of its downforce at a standstill. This allows the team to reliably put down Spéirling’s 1,000 bhp (745 kilowatts) through only the two rear wheels with ease. With two electric motors at the rear, the Spéirling’s are used only for steering which leads to a more pure driving experience.

It's hard to cover the entirety of why the McMurtry Spéirling may be one of the most exciting vehicles to debut in 2021. Thankfully, Top Gear’s video gives you an in-depth look at what could be the future of EV performance and track day enjoyment.