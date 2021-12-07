The Genesis GV90 full-size electric SUV is currently underway – that's if we're to believe the recent rumour that surfaced last week. There was no information about the upcoming model yet, but this isn’t the first time we've heard about this report. The nameplate came to light in 2020 and was pegged to rival the BMW X7 in the luxury SUV arena as Genesis' flagship model.

To help us imagine what the GV90 could look like, our friends from Kolesa made some renderings that could depict the design of the upcoming model. Here are the unofficial renderings, both when viewed at the front and from behind.

As there were no sightings of the rumoured model just yet, the rendering adopts the styling of its low-slung sibling in the Korean automaker's lineup, the Genesis G90. The two-tier headlights that extend beyond the front fenders are there, along with the chrome accents that underline the SUV's side profile.

More importantly, the G90's massive Genesis crest is shoehorned onto the face of the fictional SUV, while the full-size sedan's connecting taillights decorate the supposed tailgate at the rear. Although, we couldn't deny that the shape and overall styling reflect the design of the GV80.

The closest previews of the upcoming Genesis GV90 – if the rumours were to be true – were the Kia EV9 Concept and the Hyundai Seven Concept. Both concepts were revealed in November, representing the future of the zero-emissions SUV coming from the Hyundai Group.

The Genesis GV90 is believed to be utilising the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) to save costs in R&D. The E-GMP is the same platform that underpins the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Genesis' first dedicated EV, the GV60.

We can expect the Genesis GV90 to be unveiled by 2023 with its market launch happening after a year. Again, that's if we're to believe that the luxury automaker is indeed working on the said model.