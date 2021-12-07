Mercedes V8 engines are not long for the world (or at least there won't be a new version) – we know that, Mercedes knows that, and Manhart is certainly aware of the culling. As a sendoff to the beloved power plant, the German tuning firm takes a Mercedes-AMG C63 S estate and turns into a practical, long-roof rocket called the Manhart CR 700 estate.

The AMG C63 S's glorious twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 isn't a slouch. It makes 510 bhp (380 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-metres) of torque, numbers that are plenty for a practical five-seater with ample cargo space.

But Manhart didn't stop there. The CR 700 estate receives aftermarket turbo performance kit, turbocharger upgrades, carbon air intake, intercooler upgrade, and ECU remapping. The final output is 712 bhp (531 kW) and 679 lb-ft (920 Nm) of pulling power. With tweaks applied to the AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed transmission, these numbers allow the Manhart CR 700 to sprint from 62-124 miles per hour (100-200 kilometres per hour) in just 5.5 seconds.

Visually, the Manhart CR 700 carries the tuner's typical gold-on-black design theme with stripes to accentuate the styling. The stain black Concave One wheels also come with gold rim pinstripes to reflect the design.

Suspension has been tuned as well with Manhart coil springs that allows infinitely variable adjustment. As for the brakes, they are stock since the company didn't employ any upgrade. The story's the same with the interior but Manhart said that upgrades for both are available through a customised order.

Manhart didn't disclose the prices for this rocket estate but as always, don't expect cheap prices coming from Wuppertal. You may contact Manhart directly for your inquiries by clicking on the source link below.