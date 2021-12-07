It comes as no surprise that Jeep will only offer the Wrangler in Europe in its PHEV configuration starting for 2022. Earlier this year, Jeep announced it would cut the two-door Wrangler from its European lineup, where tightening emissions regulations made it impossible to continue offering the petrol engine. We knew six months ago this was coming, but Jeep made it official today by announcing the 2022 Wrangler lineup for the Old Continent.

Europeans will have to opt for the four-door Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid for their off-road adventures, and the order books are open now at Jeep showrooms in Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Serbia. Jeep will add access to more countries throughout the month of December. The Wrangler 4xe pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, delivering a robust 375 bhp (280 kilowatts). It offers up to 50 kilometres (31 miles) of nearly silent all-electric range.

Automatic high beams, collision warning with brake assist, and adaptive cruise control are all new standard equipment, joining blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and front and rear park assist, which were already available. Jeep is also offering its Performance Parts Gorilla Glass windscreen, which is standard on the Rubicon trim and optional on the Sahara.

The Jeep also gets new factory colours – Silver Zynith Metallic Clear Coat and High Velocity Metallic Clear Coat, and special-run colours Tuscadero and Gobi. Jeep will offer Tuscadero from now through January 2022, with Gobi being available through Summer 2022. Jeep is also giving the off-roader a new Sunrider flip top that joins the three-piece hardtop, the soft top, the power soft top, and the topless configurations.

The hybrid-only Wrangler in Europe is part of Jeep’s commitment to sell 70 percent of the global Jeep range as electrified vehicles by 2025.