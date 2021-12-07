The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT super SUV has turned the world on its head. This insane performance SUV is the fastest production SUV around the Nürburgring and carries the legendary Porsche GT moniker which is usually reserved for top tier Porsche 911s.

With decades of experience building capable sports cars, Porsche is finally giving its SUV lineup the full GT treatment to create an SUV that can rival supercars in performance. To see just how good the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is, carwow decided to drag race it against a Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is Porsche’s answer to customers who want an insanely fast Porsche that can haul the entire family in any weather. This unique Porsche GT product is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 631 bhp (470 Kilowatts) and 626 lb-ft (850 Newton metres) of torque. This insane V8 is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via Porsche’s all-wheel-drive system. All in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds.

To improve the performance of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT the Porsche GT department worked on every single component to make it perform better. The 8-speed automatic transmission is programmed to shift faster with an improved launch control system. The adaptive air suspension system is tuned for ultimate performance and uses Porsche's 4D chassis control system to fit every type of driving situation. Rear steering is also present to help the large SUV feel more agile in the corners and more stable at high speeds.

To challenge this new Porsche SUV we welcome the Lamborghini Huracan Performante supercar. The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 631 bhp (470 Kilowatts) and 443 lb-ft (600 Newton metres) of torque. This insane engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.Can a Porsche SUV beat a Lamborghini in a drag race? Let’s find out.