In this battle of turbos versus displacement, we have two very exciting cars. Representing naturally aspirated engines we have one of the best of the breed, welcome to the new Lamborghini Huracan STO. To challenge this new screaming Italian supercar we have the twin-turbo Porsche 911 GT2 RS, one of the best Porsches ever made. Who will win in this unique drag race of these two top-tier supercars? Well, let’s hit the drag strip and find out.

The Lamborghini Huracán STO is the latest special edition Huracan to hit dealership lots and promises to be the best Huracan yet. This track-focused performance machine is based heavily on the race cars used for the Huracan only Super Trofeo race series. Lamborghini learned how to give the Huracan improved aero, handling, and engine performance to create the ultimate street car for normal customers.

The Lamborghini Huracán STO is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that produces 630 bhp (469 Kilowatts) and 417 lb-ft (565 Newton metres) of torque. The insane V10 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels exclusively. The rear wheels use a mechanical limited-slip differential to put the power down and improve cornering performance. Every single part of the Lamborghini Huracán STO has been changed to improve performance and the list is far too long to publish here, but trust us, the STO is no joke.

To challenge the new Huracan we have the tried and true Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Compared to the STO the Porsche 911 GT2 RS may seem a little tame, but don’t let looks fool you, the GT2 RS means business. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat-6 that produces 691 bhp (515 Kilowatts) and 553 lb-ft (750 Newton metres) of torque. This boosted flat-6 is mated to a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Which of these top-of-the-line supercars is the quickest in a drag race? Well, there’s only one way to find out.