For a company that has only been around for only six years, Genesis sure has made a name for itself in the luxury segment thanks to a variety of stunning sedans and attractive SUVs, plus a lovely estate for Europe. Which other segments could Hyundai’s premium brand enter in the years to come? Well, the coupe-SUV market is hot right now and there are reports of a GV80 Coupe. In fact, it might have been teased for the first time.

The company's Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke starts in an official Genesis video alongside Senior Exterior Designer Samir Sadikhov and Design Operations Director Hans Lapine. For a brief moment, a shelf containing scale models appears and seemingly shows a coupe-SUV on the second row in the fourth spot, which we’ve highlighted in red. Is that the rumoured GV80? Maybe.

But wait, there's more. On the bottom-left corner, a shadowy diecast model clearing showing fewer details than the others could depict the GV90. Latest intel suggests it will be a fullsize electric SUV due as early as 2023 as a fancier alternative to the Kia EV9 and the Hyundai Ioniq 7, which have both been recently previewed by concepts.

Even more SUVs is what accountants would like to see for better numbers at the end of the fiscal year, but we’re more excited to learn about that swoopy two-door estate appearing earlier in the video. By the looks of it, Genesis has designed a shooting brake derivative of the X Concept electric coupe it unveiled in late March this year.

However, these two-door models are unlikely to rank high on the company's "to do" list because there's more money to be made in saloons and SUVs, be them electric or running on fossil fuels. The cute-as-a-button Mint concept from 2019 also makes an appearance in the video, as does the X Concept.

Why are there scale models of various high-end Volkswagen Group products in a video from Genesis? Because Luc Donckerwolke used to work there from the early 1990s until late 2015. He was also involved in the design process of some mainstream models, including the first generation of the modern Skoda Octavia as well as the Fabia. Oh, he also sketched the quirky Audi A2.