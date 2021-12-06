Mercedes is working on a redesigned A-Class hatchback, and a new set of spy shots caught the model cold-weather testing in Sweden. The car won’t get a significant makeover, as Mercedes is showing the model with very little camouflage. The A-Class’ new design should translate over to other small Mercedes models like the A-Class saloon, the CLA, and the GLB – they just won’t be stylistically significant changes.

Mercedes isn’t rewriting the refresh formula with the A-Class, which will receive modestly new front and rear fascias, though they will be small changes. The car will get a new front bumper shape, a new grille, and new headlights designs. Headlight shapes should remain unchanged. The Mercedes logo at the front should house the sensor needed for the car’s various safety and driver-assist systems, too.

The rear will be even more understated in its redesign than the front, with the taillights receiving new internals. It also looks like Mercedes is massaging the lower rear bumper into a new diffuser, though there’s not much else to see that’s different from the current model. There won’t be many changes inside, though there should be updates to the infotainment and connectivity features. Customers love having the latest technology.

One thing that Mercedes might change on the A-Class that defies typical mid-cycle expectations is to update the powertrain lineup. There are rumours that suggest the company could use new engines from Geely with the refresh, replacing the Renault-sourced petrol engines. However, Mercedes hasn’t indicated what it would do. We will likely have to wait for Mercedes to reveal the updated model, which could happen early next year with the resigned model arriving for the 2023 model year. Customers should expect a high-performance AMG variant to debut something after the regular model.