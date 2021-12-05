A very brief teaser for the new Lexus RZ offers a glimpse at the premium brand's upcoming, electric crossover. We can see just enough to identify a sleek, coupe-inspired silhouette.

Gallery: Lexus RZ Teaser

3 Photos

The teaser video reveals that the RZ has Lexus' familiar spindle grille and L-shaped running lights. There are large inlets in the lower corners of the front end. A panning shot in the clip appears to show a charging port between the front fender and the driver's door. At the back, the taillights span the whole width of the hatchback, and there's a flat spoiler on the roof.

The RZ is a battery-electric vehicle, according to the video description from the Lexus Europe YouTube channel. The model rides on the e-TNGA platform, like the Toyota bZ4X. "It has been designed to deliver an incredible driving experience that will define a new standard for BEV driving combining Lexus level comfort with superior dynamic performance," the company claims.

This doesn't appear to be a case like the bZ4X and Subaru Solterra where there is badge engineering between the new products. Just out the comparison below to see the similarities and differences using a brightened RZ teaser image.

Lexus RZ Teaser Brightened Toyota bZ4X Concept Side Profile

Unlike the bZ4X, the Lexus RZ appears to have a crease that runs from the front wings/fenders to the rear doors. The shape of the rear pillar is steeper, too. However, the physical proportions look similar between the Toyota and Lexus models.

Given the shared platform, the bZ4X and RZ could potentially share some powertrain choices. The top version of the Toyota model has a total of 215 bhp (160 kW) from an electric motor powering each axle. It uses a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack. While Toyota isn't offering an estimated range, the all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra can go around 220 miles on a charge from the 71.4 kWh battery.

Lexus' parent Toyota filed to trademark RZ 450e in the Europe, US and Australia last year. In America, the patent and trademark office granted this request in December 2021.