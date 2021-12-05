Every single Bugatti available on the used car market is a small reason to celebrate, let alone one that is actually a prototype. That’s why we are excited to share this particular Bugatti with you, which is currently listed for sale by Schaltkulisse in Germany. It is from the very rare EB 112 series and it’s the second of only three prototypes built.

Before Bugatti joined the Volkswagen Group empire, the French supercar manufacturer was owned by Romano Artioli, who asked Giorgetto Giugiaro to design a four-door model with influences from the brand’s rich heritage. The result received the EB 112 name and was shown during the Geneva Motor Show in 1993.

Gallery: Bugatti EB 112 for sale

25 Photos

Unfortunately, due to the lack of financial stability, Bugatti produced just three examples of the super saloon, all of which are considered prototypes. The first car was built by Pininfarina and Bugatti wanted to assemble the other two at its facility in Campogalliano. However, following VAG’s acquisition of the company, the two prototypes were finished by the Monaco Racing Team. This particular one was delivered new to a Swiss Bugatti dealer.

The EB 112 chassis #39002 currently has 2,423 miles on the odometer and looks to be pristine. Due to Bugatti’s unstable situation in the 1990s, the car was originally ordered on the 27th of April 1993 and was delivered in February 2000, almost seven years later. It is believed it has had just a single owner so far and the company that sells it says everything is functional.

Powering the EB 112 is a 6.0-litre V12 engine delivering 450 bhp, enough for a 0 to 62 miles per hour spring in just 4.3 seconds. Interestingly, the 12-cylinder unit was mated to a modest five-speed manual gearbox.