The new Kia Sportage will go on sale later this month with prices starting at just under £27,000, Kia has confirmed. The first customer cars are expected to arrive in the UK early next year, promising a choice of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains, as well as a bold new look and the latest technology.

In the UK, the revamped family SUV will be a huge range comprising five different versions. Things kick off with the £26,745 ‘2’ model, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration tech. A reversing camera, cruise control and automatic lights and wipers represent the remaining highlights.

From there, customers can upgrade to the GT-Line edition, which gets some sportier styling and 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, depending on which engine is fitted. It also gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and suede leather upholstery, as well as keyless entry, rear privacy glass and chrome skid plates at the front and rear.

Alternatively, there’s a mid-range ‘3’ model that’s also based on the ‘2’ but takes a less sport-orientated approach. That gets 18-inch alloys, a digital instrument cluster and the GT-Line’s 12.3-inch touchscreen, plus part-leather upholstery, heated front and rear outer seats, and a heated steering wheel.

But the ‘4’ specification is even more luxurious. Prices start at £36,445, and that money pays for a panoramic glass sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system and wireless phone charging, not to mention the 360-degree manoeuvring camera, gloss black exterior trim and matt chrome trim on the door and upper radiator grille.

Finally, the range is crowned by the £38,445 GT-Line S, which is based on the ‘4’ but adds the GT-Line styling, 19-inch alloy wheels and leather and suede upholstery. It also comes with ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, an electrically operated tailgate and an optional two-tone roof design.

The engine range kicks off with the basic 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, which come with 148 bhp and 113 bhp respectively. They’re joined by mild-hybrid versions of the same engines, with the petrol remaining at 148 bhp while the diesel gets a boost to 134 bhp. The mild-hybrids are available with all-wheel-drive in ‘4’ and GT-Line S models.

Those powertrains are joined by a full hybrid system, which is also centred around a 1.6-litre petrol engine and delivers 226 bhp. And there’s a plug-in hybrid with 261 bhp and all-wheel drive.