The road to revealing the Polestar 3 has been long, but we've reached another intersection and this one is significant. When Polestar announced its forthcoming model in June 2021, the only image we received was that of a cover-draped vehicle with a vague SUV shape. Now we have an actual prototype to peruse, albeit still wrapped in camouflage.

Fortunately, it's a basic camo wrap with no obvious fake panels or heavy cladding, so we get a pretty good idea of how Polestar's first SUV will look. We wouldn't blame you if you see shades of the Volvo XC40 in this design, notably at the C-pillar and rearmost glass with a sharp up-kink into the D-pillar. Curiously, previous reports suggest the Polestar 3 will actually share features with the larger XC90. We know it will be built alongside the next XC90 at Volvo's manufacturing plant in South Carolina, but Polestar pledges the 3 will very much be a standalone machine.

"We will build in America for Americans," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. "Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America."

The company isn't ready to share specific details on the Polestar 3, but we do know it will be offered in single-motor and dual-motor configurations. It will also be a two-row SUV, opting for the style of a swooping roofline in lieu of extra space for more passengers at the rear. As such, we expect Polestar will pack its new SUV with impressive power options that will likely exceed that of the next XC90. Advanced autonomous systems for highway use are also in the Polestar 3's future, though it's unclear if such systems will be offered at launch.

Speaking of launch, the Swedish brand is also non-specific as to exactly when the new Polestar 3 will debut. It will happen sometime in 2022, but Polestar's efforts won't end there. Following the Polestar 3, the company will reveal three new cars over the next three years, fuelling a planned expansion to 30 global markets in 2023 and total sales of 290,000 units by 2025.